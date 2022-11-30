Why should Maine allow taxes to pay for the tuition of private religious schools? This question has been plaguing many recently since the majority of the Supreme Court voted to revoke Maine’s ban on using public funds to pay for the tuition of students who attend private religious schools. But Maine’s law “allows government funds to be used only at schools that are nonsectarian – that is, schools that do not provide religious instruction.” This violates the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” Maine is not only discriminating against religious schools but also contravening what the Constitution declares. Therefore, Maine should willingly allow public funds to pay for students at private religious schools.
Parents who want their kids involved in a religious curriculum, specifically a Christian one, have certain teachings and beliefs they wish to follow. Christians want their children to be surrounded by Scripture so that they “may be complete, equipped for every good work” that God has for them. These children should be allowed to study their religion as it dictates.
The fact that the state of Maine subsidized private schools but not religious private schools is concerning because it shows that the government doesn’t have a problem with private schools, but with religion. This is disrespectful to the parents who want their children to grow in wisdom, the children who want to learn and grow in their faith and the teachers who work hard to help the children in these areas. Additionally, the private schools that Maine provides tuition for do not have the same curriculum as a public school, so there is no reason that religious schools should be exempt from this. Chief Justice John Roberts stated the situation rather succinctly: “Saying that Maine offers a benefit limited to private secular education is just another way of saying that Maine does not extend tuition assistance payments to parents who choose to educate their children at religious schools.”
Allowing public funds to assist tuition in private schools but not religious schools is discriminating against religion and treating those who believe in it as if they are inferior to those who don’t. This is problematic because everyone deserves respect. If Maine wants to provide tuition assistance for private schools, then it should do so for both secular and religious schools.