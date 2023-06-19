Letters To Editor

To the Editor:

Only a few years ago, if you wanted to go watch a sunset on a summer evening on top of Cadillac, you could just drive up there. If you thought it might be a nice afternoon to go get popovers at the Jordan Pond House, or maybe take a walk on your favorite trail, you could always find a parking place. No more! What will the park be like for the next generation if more and more people come to visit.

