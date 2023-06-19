Only a few years ago, if you wanted to go watch a sunset on a summer evening on top of Cadillac, you could just drive up there. If you thought it might be a nice afternoon to go get popovers at the Jordan Pond House, or maybe take a walk on your favorite trail, you could always find a parking place. No more! What will the park be like for the next generation if more and more people come to visit.
We can protect the park and Mount Desert Island in perpetuity if we have the will. But we cannot look at the park as a resource for endless growth and profits.
When I first moved to MDI in 1970, I worked at the Golden Anchor Inn. At the time, it was typical for MDI to have one million visitors a year. There were several factors that kept the visitation at that rate. One was the number of people living within driving distance. Another was the amount of time it took to drive here on bumpy roads. And another was the number of available places to sleep.
I remember one businessman saying, "If someone wanted to put up another motel, that would make a killing." At the time, few people or banks had the money to invest in motels or inns.
Things have changed. There is plenty of money now to attract investors. As we see others around us marketing their property for maximum profits, our temptation to cash in increases. But the park is only an asset as long as it is pristine and not overrun. It seems to me that it would be in the interest of everyone living here to protect the park and MDI.
One tool we have available, if we have the willpower, would be to limit the number of places to sleep. If there were an island-wide moratorium on the construction of hotels, hotels, inns, Airbnbs and campsites, it might be possible to keep the number of visitors to the park at a manageable constant.
At the same time, there should be some encouragement for those who can afford it, to convert their seasonal rentals into year-round rentals for island workers.
Keeping the park, MDI and the experience they offer for generations to come should be a priority. Unfortunately, limiting the number of people who can visit each year may be our best option.