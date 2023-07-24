Jim O’Connell’s recent Letter to the Editor regarding the rerouting of cruise ships having saved the lives of many whales is a sterling example of the power of a single concerned citizen who sees a problem and acts to solve it. My hat is off to Jim and others like him who refuse to accept the corporate takeover of our nation, our state and our local community, and who fight back.
To those who say, “There’s nothing I can do,” I would say there’s plenty you can do but … drum roll, please … you have to get off your butt and do it.
The current issue of cruise ship traffic destroying Bar Harbor’s downtown is a case in point. Citizens voted on and passed a cruise ship ordinance in 2022 limiting cruise ship visitation to 1,000 or fewer passengers per day. Corporations and local businesses standing to gain huge profits from as many as 5,000 passengers a day have done everything within their power to thwart that ordinance, including the filing of a lawsuit thinly disguised as the Association To Preserve and Protect Local Livelihoods. Rumor has it that the name originally settled upon was The Association to Increase Corporate & Business Profits but it was decided that might provoke a negative response from Bar Harbor citizens. Whatever the name, clearly the purpose of this lawsuit is to thwart the will of the majority of Bar Harbor’s citizens.
Sadly, Bar Harbor’s Town Council has shown little resistance to this corporate takeover attempt. In fact, the previous town manager appears to have aided and abetted corporate efforts by sneaking in higher passenger visitation limits before departing for greener pastures.
Although it was hoped that the election of some new Town Council members would help rectify this situation, a recent totally unauthorized visit by one of the smaller cruise ships resulted in no fines and no arrests. In fact, the cruise line was merely required to pay the standard per passenger rate that would have accrued had they been a permitted user. Not a good precedent to set and it might help if Bar Harbor citizens mentioned that to Town Council members – their phone numbers and emails are listed on BarHarborMaine.gov under the “I Want To” tab. Speaking of which, “I want to keep Bar Harbor livable” might be a good subject line entry if you opt for email.