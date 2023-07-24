Letters To Editor

To the Editor:

Jim O’Connell’s recent Letter to the Editor regarding the rerouting of cruise ships having saved the lives of many whales is a sterling example of the power of a single concerned citizen who sees a problem and acts to solve it. My hat is off to Jim and others like him who refuse to accept the corporate takeover of our nation, our state and our local community, and who fight back.

