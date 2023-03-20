In the March 2 Islander Maritime section (being “from away” in the winter, I don’t get my issue promptly), reporter Anne Berleant has two articles; one on offshore wind in Maine and the second claiming 2022 was the second hottest year for the Gulf of Maine. No problems with her reporting, but I think it’s important to discuss the need for offshore wind, and the quote blaming the heat waves on global warming.
First of all, the use of “renewables” should be fastened to the ultimate cost of power to the consumer, as there is adequate data to show there isn’t any significant “global warming” caused by fossil fuels or increased carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. The latest satellite data as summarized by Dr. Roy Spencer of the University of Alabama (March 11), who does that stuff, shows the “Global climate trend since Dec. 1, 1978; [is] +0.13 C per decade.” That’s 1.3 C in 100 years. And increasing CO2 levels in the atmosphere is having very, very little impact, as the influence of CO2 as a greenhouse gas is a negative logarithmic relationship, and at this level, its influence is saturated. (For reference, CO2 is currently 420 +/-0.7 ppmv, and increasing ~2.8 ppmv annually.) Virtually no impact on temperature. CO2 Does have a positive impact on the greening of the earth and has been responsible for a significant increase in food production. So, more CO2 is needed rather than less. And a word about methane. CH4 has a concentration of about 1.9 ppmv, and increasing about 0.014 ppmv, of which about 1/3 of that is anthropogenic. Agreeably CH4 is more potent for warming than CO2, but it is effectively gone in a decade. The calculations on the impact of methane show eliminating CH4 would achieve at most a 0.58 percent annual decrease in CO2-equivalent methane (International Energy Agency).
So, there really isn’t any “climate crisis” and the only reason for using renewables is if the end result becomes better and less expensive for consumers. Until we get much, much lower cost battery or equivalent storage cost, and can deliver power to the consumer more cheaply than using coal, natural gas or internal combustion engine vehicles (and no negative impact on the electric grid), there is no justification for (off or on) shore wind, or solar, and certainly not for pushing these changes as quickly as Gov. Mills is pushing (80 percent renewable by 2030).
I saw a letter by an individual from Nebraska in last week’s Islander complaining about the high cost of power in Maine compared to their home state. That’s now. What will it be in 2030?
As to the Gulf of Maine heating up, I would question the reported cause of same. The Gulf of Maine Research Institute representative Dr. Janet Duffy-Anderson admits “marine waves would exist without climate change.” So why has she concluded climate change will exacerbate the intensity of marine heat waves? Is it because in order to get anything published these days you have to inject “climate change” or “global warming” in the story?
Climate change has always been with us. And fish and lobsters and clams and oysters have been moving out of Massachusetts for years.