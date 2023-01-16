Jan. 6 has come and gone again, and the country has continued to be fractured by power-hungry individuals who have only the desire to remain bitter. Our 2020 presidential election has been illegally contested by some Republicans who lack the civility and ability to govern their own. Conservatism is now associated with nihilism, instead of the true meaning. I fear that those same misfit individuals who created the environment for the Jan. 6 mess now lead our Congress. This power for its own sake is dangerous. The idea that they are supposed to represent all of us, work for the good of the country, is lost in their striving for possession of authority and control. History tells us that is a real concern in remaining a democratic institution.
This is not the Republican Party that once took pride in seeking dignity and respect from their activity. Decency was once a requirement for holding office at any level. It is what most of us seek from our leaders, or at least should be top of the list when evaluating who is to make important decisions for us. It is a testament to our society today that we don’t seek the truth and values that we once accepted as standard practice. Christianity, and basically all major religious concepts, have professed to “love thy neighbor.” Morals, decency and understanding tolerance and sympathy for our fellow citizens was certainly lost when witnessing the Republicans’ recent activity. The low approval rating for our Congress is certainly justified. And this is not conservatism!
We can and should expect our leaders to be fiscally responsible, fair in their judgments, seek facts and truth in decisions, and wisdom from the learned. Guidance comes from successes of those before them and learning from mistakes of the past. Looking at the behavior and witnessing the antics of recent conduct of Republicans in Washington should bring apprehension to all of us, R’s, D’s and independents. We live in a great country, a great place, with opportunity and possibility. We will compromise so much of this without a change in direction, attitude and honest look at the “state of our union.”