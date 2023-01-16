Letters To Editor

To the Editor:

Jan. 6 has come and gone again, and the country has continued to be fractured by power-hungry individuals who have only the desire to remain bitter. Our 2020 presidential election has been illegally contested by some Republicans who lack the civility and ability to govern their own. Conservatism is now associated with nihilism, instead of the true meaning. I fear that those same misfit individuals who created the environment for the Jan. 6 mess now lead our Congress. This power for its own sake is dangerous. The idea that they are supposed to represent all of us, work for the good of the country, is lost in their striving for possession of authority and control. History tells us that is a real concern in remaining a democratic institution.

