The Sparrow Sep 5, 2023

To the Editor:

A sparrow said to its flock gathered 'round:
"I flew by a window of an old Church in town.
I had been flying from place to place,
When suddenly I fell all flat on my face.
Both of my wings had forgotten to flap.
I do not blame them at all for that.
I gathered myself and fluttered up to a twig.
That is all I needed, being not very big.
The sound from the window would rise and dive
Like swallows at dusk when the insects thrive.
It also had the strength of geese which must
Run on water to achieve the sky.
So confident in the tune they sung
They were not guided by Moon or Sun
And when at last there song was done,
The rafters of the old church rung.
Join me there and listen with care
So we might learn that very song,
And with it fill the most high air.

William F. Fuller
Bar Harbor