To the Editor:

What happens when the AR-15 meets the Second Amendment? We now have a 21st century firearm in the hands of a 21st century populace governed by the 18th century language of Colonial America. A Constitution, vague in its description of human rights, leaves us today assuming that “All men are created equal” means something more than what the Founding Fathers wrote. Even though the Second Amendment was not as plainly written, its interpretation has not been made any clearer by modern assumptions that have clarified our understanding of human rights.

