What happens when the AR-15 meets the Second Amendment? We now have a 21st century firearm in the hands of a 21st century populace governed by the 18th century language of Colonial America. A Constitution, vague in its description of human rights, leaves us today assuming that “All men are created equal” means something more than what the Founding Fathers wrote. Even though the Second Amendment was not as plainly written, its interpretation has not been made any clearer by modern assumptions that have clarified our understanding of human rights.
The Second Amendment is merely one sentence: “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” It is also a misunderstood sentence. The average high school senior might have some difficulty diagramming it. I did too, so I found it online from a Quora post from Courtney Ballard of North Carolina. This is what it looks like.
Yes. What is a nominative absolute? Those are the fine-print words on the dotted line connecting the subject above, which is “A militia” described as “a well-regulated” one, “being (which is) necessary to the security of a free State” to the predicate nominative below, which is there to modify the subject by stating clearly that “the right of the people” (those who comprise the “well-regulated militia” “to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.”
What were the framers thinking, when they wrote of all men being created equal, that everyone would understand it to mean all women, slaves, Indigenous peoples, indentured servants and children too? We now know exactly what they meant (unless you live in Florida), and that was not it.
So it seems a stretch far beyond credulity to believe that when they wrote about the needs of the free state for a well-regulated militia, they meant that henceforth and forevermore the right of every man, woman, slave, Indigenous person, child, psychopath and social misfit to keep and bear as many arms, of as many varieties as ever will be invented, take them wherever they chose, whenever they want, with no regulations whatsoever, shall not be infringed? It would be insane to believe that.
So here we are, at the confluence of two insanities: the inhumanity of the AR-15 combined with the intentional ignorance of the original purpose of the Second Amendment. This is the perfect storm that has engulfed our country. We now have a literal free-for-all in America with firearms capable of heretofore unimaginable brutality, and there is no one around today with the common sense, or will, possessed by the authors of the Second Amendment who is able to do anything about it except complain. Surely this is not what the Founding Fathers intended.
Nearly 250 years after it was written, there are still those who read the Constitution and dream only of men (white men) being free and created equal. And there are those who read the Second Amendment and dream only of an uninfringed right to bear modern weapons of war that are even, according to the Geneva Conventions, too inhumane for warfare itself. It is time America woke up.