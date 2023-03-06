This marks the 50th year of my ordination into the ministry. This was one year after Congress passed the Equal Rights Amendment and sent it off to the states for ratification. The ERA would prohibit discrimination on the basis of sex, which shouldn't be revolutionary in 2023.
I have always believed that it is important for religious leaders to voice their opinions about issues facing society. And over the years of my ministry, I have had good relationships with leaders of other religious faiths. Given that March is Women's History Month and that the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee recently held a hearing about the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment. I was surprised to learn that the Catholic bishops of the United States have written to senators to express “alarm” at the ERA, warning it would have “far-reaching consequences” with “negative impacts to the common good and to religious freedom.”
As a minister with many strong and talented female colleagues, and many thousands of strong and talented female congregants, a son of a strong and talented mother, as a brother of three strong and talented sisters, as a husband of a strong and talented wife, as a father of two strong and talented daughters and as a male who values equal rights for men and women, I urge people of all faiths or no faith to register your strong support for the ERA with your senators and representatives and ask them to support the ratification of the ERA.