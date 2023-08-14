Slowly, slowly Aug 14, 2023 Aug 14, 2023 Updated 1 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Letters To Editor Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save To the Editor:You stand, looking on ghostly foamOf the sculpturing sea.A strong, old voice asks: "Got a light?"You have with you two books of matches.You offer that he may keep one.You are thanked by that strong old voice.Slowly, slowly his slicker's sound fadesUntil it cannot be distinguished from the surf's.You stand.Looking on ghostly foamOf the sculpturing sea.Slowly, slowly a thought takes form.You still have a light all to yourselfWhich probablyNo one will ever think of asking for.William F. FullerBar Harbor Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Popular Fresh start for 75-year-old store Affidavit details deadly hit-and-run case Trenton Acadians' amazing run continues with Northeast Regional title Apartment owners ask for transient accommodation reclassification Dorr named principal in Mount Desert Local Events Digital Edition August 10, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists