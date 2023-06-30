Sadly, there will be far too many who will heartily applaud the demise of affirmative action courtesy of a majority of the United States Supreme Court, including one justice – Clarence Thomas – whose presence on the bench was due to a former President of the United States who wished to prove that Republicans, too, could nominate a person of color to the Supreme Court. Thomas, unfortunately, is no Thurgood Marshall.
I am not amongst those who applaud the demise of affirmative action simply because far too many individuals in the United States absolutely fail to recognize that there has always been "affirmative-action" in the United States for those whose skins are white save, perhaps, for those whose economic status marks them as being fairly considerably less than middle class, and even they derived benefits solely due to the paleness of their skin.
What white Americans seem to absolutely and willingly forget or ignore is that in these United States there has always provided “affirmative action” for the white community. That silent “affirmative action" has, at the very least, always included banking, employment, housing, sports (until amazingly recently), religion, education and any other areas of American life where Black people have been unwelcome – which, sadly, seems to be the majority of them. Nor should it be overlooked that even Black military veterans who served during WW2 were denied access to the GI Bill. To say that white Americans have not benefited from this silent “affirmative action” is preposterous.
I can no longer be described as being young, but I remember walking across the campus of the college that I attended – one of two or three Black students at the school – after having listened to James Baldwin speak to a packed auditorium for more than one hour. Whilst walking, I remember thinking that racism in the United States would disappear by the time that I retired. Sadly, I have now been retired for somewhat more than 13 years and the racial madness and stupidity continues despite the fact that we defecate in the same ways, share the same blood types, fornicate in the same ways, laugh and cry in the same ways, love and hate in the same ways, catch the same diseases, and die in the same ways.