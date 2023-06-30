Letters To Editor

To the Editor:

Sadly, there will be far too many who will heartily applaud the demise of affirmative action courtesy of a majority of the United States Supreme Court, including one justice – Clarence Thomas – whose presence on the bench was due to a former President of the United States who wished to prove that Republicans, too, could nominate a person of color to the Supreme Court. Thomas, unfortunately, is no Thurgood Marshall.

