This is in response to the Islander editorial in the June 29 edition.
The question by the editor asking which ships are killing the whales is answered here, and the remedy has proven to have saved the North American right whale species.
Canada has shut off the cruise ship shortcut since April 15, 2020. Where there had been 12 proven, necropsied ship-struck whales in 2017 and 2019, there has been zero for three years now.
I have been in contact with the people in charge of closing the shortcut in the Gulf of Saint Lawrence, and they are delighted. If they had not acted, there could have been 18 more dead whales by now. Six per year.
I have shown without reasonable doubt that Carnival Cruise Corp ships sailing the Northeast coast itineraries between Boston and Montreal, by overwhelming circumstantial evidence, are responsible for killing over 18 North American right whales, creating the unusual mortality event (UME) between 2015 and 2019.
The names of those ships, according to the Prince Edward Island port schedule and AIS satellite ship tracking data, are available, and I have listed them here as the Rotterdam in 2015, The Veendam and Maasdam in 2017, and the Zaandam and AdaVita in 2019, all using a mapped shortcut lane that only cruise ships use, between PEI (which just built and opened its second berthing pier in 2020) and the Gaspe Peninsula on route to and from Quebec City. This is exactly where the North American right whales migrated to when they left the Bay of Fundy in 2015.
The shortcut was used for many years by cruise ships, and the cruise ships were taken by surprise. But by some standards, they should have known that they were sailing full speed ahead at night through the heart of the feeding, sleeping, playing, mating whales, especially in 2019. The whales were clearly highlighted on the 2019 surveillance maps. The Zaandam and Canada knew the whales were there.
But there was not a word spoken about cruise ships. All attention was on a couple of crab gear entanglements. The Zaandam alone may have killed eight whales since it was the only ship in the vicinity between May and August 2019.
In the fall of 2019, I had sent a document I wrote to Canadian Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan. In that document, I drew a map of a shipping lane sending the cruise ships north away from the feeding area and told her she held the species in her hands. Canada’s reputation was at stake. With the stroke of the pen, she could save the whales.
By April 15, 2020, she and others created the Shediac Valley Ship Restricted Zone, which encompassed the brunt of the feeding area. No ships are allowed if North Atlantic right whales are active in the area. All ships must go north.
It is going on four years now, and there has not been one right whale death in Canada by ship strike. The threat of extinction is over. The test of time proves that.
That document I sent, and others that contain screen shots of whale sighting maps and location maps of where each dead whale was found and links to further facts, can be found at https://fisherynation.com/archives/tag/jim-oconnell.
There are several pertinent articles archived along with a couple of unrelated documents, so be sure to page down to the article titled “Most Likely Carnival Cruise Lines is responsible for 18+ Right Whale Deaths in 3 Years.” It has most of the whale sighting maps and itinerary maps. There is one article called “The Judge Has Ruled,” which contains a recording of a Maine Calling show with Jennifer Rooks where Maine Department of Marine Resources head Pat Keliher acknowledges that all the data I was sending him about the cruise ship lane was right. Please listen. Pat Keliher is a hero for the whales and the lobster industry.
Jim O’Connell lives in Bar Harbor.