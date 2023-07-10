On July 5, my son and I took advantage of the morning perfect weather to hike the Dorr Mountain Trail at Acadia National Park.
The climb was challenging, but with every step, the expanding views further rewarded our efforts. Reaching the peak, we faced a steep descent over slippery rocks. Choosing a safer route, we began our descent amongst a tapestry of bushes, trees and rocks.
However, a misstep on a deceptively dry rock resulted in a twisted ankle and a tumble. At first, I thought I could press on, but my sprained ankle had other plans as it began to swell and cause immense pain. Despite my son's encouraging words, the remaining two-thirds of our journey loomed large and the sudden rain turned our adventure into a formidable challenge.
Just as my good spirits were starting to wither, our prayers were answered by a kind-hearted hiker named Tracy. Despite the pouring rain, Tracy offered his help without hesitation. We were nearing the parking lot where his car was parked, and he generously offered to drive us to the Visitor Center where our car was. Shivering and soaked, we gratefully accepted his offer.
As we journeyed to our car, Tracy filled the air with friendly chatter, offering local tips, including restaurant recommendations in Bar Harbor. When we parted ways, I realized I hadn't given him any contact details to express my heartfelt thanks adequately.
Therefore, I write this letter with a plea: If anyone knows Tracy, the Good Samaritan with the red hybrid Toyota, please forward him an open invitation for him and his family to visit us in Spain.
Tracy, your kindness was our saving grace that day, and words cannot express how grateful I am. If you're reading this, please know that we are forever indebted to your kindness and generosity.
Editor’s note: Tracy, to get in touch with Iciar and Beltran, email the Islander at news@mdislander.com.