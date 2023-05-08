Friends of Acadia is incredibly grateful for all the amazing volunteers who participated in the 22nd annual Earth Day Roadside Cleanup on April 29. Inspired by a love for their communities, more than 300 volunteers came out to clean up our state roads. Earth Day volunteers collected 440 bags of trash from over 40 miles of Route 3, Route 233 and Route 102 from the Mount Desert Island and Trenton areas, including many large items.
Groups that participated this year included MDI High School, Bar Harbor Savings & Loan, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, MDI Hospital, Girl Scouts, Birch Bay Retirement Village, College Of the Atlantic, Jackson Labs, Rotary, YMCA, Jordan Pond House, Terramor Outdoor Resort, Witham Family Hotels, Hinkley Yachts, the River Church, Bar Harbor Mount Desert PD, The Acadia Shops and Tremont Consolidated School.
We are grateful for all the individuals who joined us and the many local businesses who recruited volunteers. We also extend gratitude to Hannaford Supermarket for the water and snacks to fuel the volunteers and to the Maine Department of Transportation for picking up the bagged trash.
Of course, we couldn’t do this event without our amazing 2023 sponsors. A special thanks to A.B. & J.R. Hodgkins, Acadia Bike & Coastal Kayaking Tours, Acadia Park Company/The Acadia Shops, Asticou Inn, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, Bar Harbor Hospitality Group – A Division of Witham Family Hotels, Bar Harbor Savings & Loan, Bar Harbor Whale Watch Company, Beal's Lobster Pier, Bluenose Inn, Burdick & Associates Landscape Design, ExplorUS-Jordan Pond House, Fiore Artisan Olive Oils & Vinegars, Galyn's Restaurant, Hannaford, John Williams Boat Company, L.L. Bean, Lynam Agencies, Machias Savings Bank, Maine DOT, MDI Grows Landscape Services, Mount Desert Island Hospital, Nelson F. Goodwin Company, Orono Brewing, Terramor, West Bay Acadia RV Campground, William Blair & Company and Window Panes.
We encourage residents to celebrate Earth Day all year long by keeping the roadsides trash-free. Please dispose of your trash appropriately. Recycle what you can and put the rest in trash cans. With just a small amount of individual effort, together we can reduce the amount of trash in our communities and help protect our shared lands and waters.
Our thanks, again, to all who participated in the Earth Day Roadside Cleanup this year! This event is successful because of the ongoing support of our local businesses and generous community members. We hope to see you “on the road” next year with friends and family.