To the Editor:

Friends of Acadia is incredibly grateful for all the amazing volunteers who participated in the 22nd annual Earth Day Roadside Cleanup on April 29. Inspired by a love for their communities, more than 300 volunteers came out to clean up our state roads. Earth Day volunteers collected 440 bags of trash from over 40 miles of Route 3, Route 233 and Route 102 from the Mount Desert Island and Trenton areas, including many large items.

