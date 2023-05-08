The Mount Desert Island YMCA Sharks Swim Team held their Annual Awards Banquet on April 26 at the Mount Desert Island High School Café. The season ending banquet celebrates the end of the 2022-23 swim season. Awards are presented to the Most Improved and Most Outstanding in each of the five age groups plus all trophies, ribbons and medals won throughout the season for all of the Sharks.
Liam Sullivan, a former Shark and Trojan swimmer, who is graduating from Williams College, was honored as the next member of the Sharks Wall of Fame. Liam had a great swimming career for the past 15 years, completing his swimming career at the NCAA Division 3 Nationals.
Elle Yarborough was presented with the Coaches Award. The award is presented to the swimmer who through hard work and dedication to the sport of swimming best exemplifies the YMCA values of caring, respect, honesty and responsibility.
Awards for the Sharks Annual Aquathon, which has raised at least $28,000, were presented as well to swimmers for both the most money raised and the most sponsors. All team members at the Banquet were presented with the World Famous “I survived Shark infested waters” T-shirt and other rewards as well.
The Sharks would like to send a big thank you to the Mount Desert Island community. Your support for our local team is second to none in the state of Maine. All money raised by the Sharks Aquathon goes directly to the swim team to promote and provide for the most successful sports team on the island.