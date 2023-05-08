Letters To Editor

To the Editor:

The Mount Desert Island YMCA Sharks Swim Team held their Annual Awards Banquet on April 26 at the Mount Desert Island High School Café. The season ending banquet celebrates the end of the 2022-23 swim season. Awards are presented to the Most Improved and Most Outstanding in each of the five age groups plus all trophies, ribbons and medals won throughout the season for all of the Sharks.

