Scenes of Bar Harbor Aug 29, 2023

To the Editor:

You will find goodness and compassion
walking the streets of Bar Harbor.
For there can be found bowls of water
set out in consideration of the most
adventurous family dog.
Splashing and sparkling slurps
give thanks along the way.
Unspoken, but understood.
Dogs are welcome from away.

William Fuller
Bar Harbor