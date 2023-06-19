LD 1619, the deceptively titled An Act to Improve Maine’s Reproductive Privacy Laws, is snaking its way through the Legislature. Before last year’s gubernatorial election, Governor Mills said that she would not pursue any changes to Maine’s abortion laws. That changed almost immediately after her inauguration when she introduced this bill.
This bill does little to address privacy except remove the name of the mother receiving an abortion on required reporting forms. But it also does this: changes the abortion standard to whenever a physician says it is necessary instead of to preserve the health of the mother and removes any penalties for aborting babies even when it is not necessary for the life and health of the mother.
This bill will allow abortions after viability for any reason. Whatever became of, “abortion should be safe, legal and rare?” This bill, if passed, will do the exact opposite – Maine may well become a destination state for abortions.
The last official report (2017) stated approximately 2,000 babies in Maine were aborted. Maine should focus on “rare,” not provide ways to expand abortions. Thankfully, public testimony against this bill was overwhelmingly against passage. Sadly, my two legislators co-sponsored this abortion expansion bill.
Please consider: if you believe that abortion is wrong, or even if you believe that current Maine law is adequate, I urge you to contact your legislators to oppose this bill. Please, encourage them to turn away from the culture of death and move toward “the way life should.”