APPLL, you don’t have to tell us where you stand. It’s obvious you want more and more cruise ship visits, putting lots more people on our streets. What 58 percent of us want, and have a right to know, who exactly are you to accuse us of being anti-tourism?
Welcoming – indeed embracing – tourism has, and will continue to be, our DNA for generations to come. We could care less how our visitors see themselves, and by citing method of arrival, it shows you know the truth of it.
So far, taxpayers have spent $200,000 to fight your lawsuit. It’s likely you’ve spent the same to dismiss what you claim is an unconstitutional vote. Precedence is with us. In Key West, the court upheld their three citizen referenda, limiting the number of daily visitors to 1,500, the size of ships to 1,300 passengers and preference to cruise lines with better environmental and health records.
No matter what, cruise ships are in Bar Harbor’s future for years to come. Reining them in is a zoning issue and what communities do to preserve their souls. Outdoor tourism is our lifeblood and we embrace our seasonal friends who return each season specifically to recharge and get away from crowds. Sharing our love for nature’s quiet, unspoiled beauty with them is a lasting bond.
Cruise ship passengers recreate in a crowded world. In their brief visit, they don’t leave a lot of money behind, and whatever they spend is not reconciled against the lost revenues of locals who avoid the downtown like the plague. Very many of the four million Acadia National Park visitors also boycott downtown Bar Harbor, and totally when it’s mobbed. They lament past times when our quintessential Maine downtown, with urban amenities, was the cherry on top of nature’s scenic sundaes.
The question remains, who’s paying APPLL’s legal bills? To Ocean Properties, a company with annual revenues of $500 million, it’s the cost of business maintenance. Tendered passengers are cash cows. Taxpayers don’t get a drop of that milk, adding insult to injury. C’mon OPL, stand tall. Don’t leave your lackeys to do your dirty work.