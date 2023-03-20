College of the Atlantic, your idyllic 38 acres are in the eye of a pollution hurricane; you should fear for the near- and long-term health of your students and administrators.
Jim O’Connell’s latest op-ed (Islander, March 9) contends Bar Harbor is the unhealthiest tourist destination on the East Coast and he offers the science that supports what hopefully is hyperbole. No matter what, it’s way too close for comfort for not only you but for all Mount Desert Island residents.
Your front yard, Frenchman Bay, is anchorage for the floating cities that never sleep, and adding more sulfuric acid (SO2) to the wound, the tender operator, at your very doorstep, is a scofflaw that idles these diesel-powered boats in violation of Bar Harbor’s anti-idling ordinance. The SO2 levels Mr. O’Connell extrapolates (in this latest and past op-eds) makes your ostensibly idyllic setting, at best undesirable, and for the immune compromised, advisedly uninhabitable.
Make no mistake, the cruise industry is a rabid wolf masquerading as Red Riding Hood. They come off as all sweetness and light but are at our throats. Your milieu is the environment, your mission, training generations of eager proselytizers to convert nonbelievers and set them on a righteous path. Yours is the most noble of all missions, in what you hope to make into this best of all possible worlds. I respectfully suggest you take a focused look at what these environmental bullies are up to and waste no time in standing up to them. MDI is depending on you.