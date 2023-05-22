Letters To Editor

To the Editor:

This contribution responds to the outrageous and vile letter about me by Kristi Bond in last week's Islander that contains multiple wholly untrue fabrications and may overstep the line of what is legally actionable defamation, even of a public figure, when it is made with actual malice, which is defined as with knowledge of, or reckless disregard of, the statement’s falsity. Ms. Bond individually and APPLL as an organization may thus have yet another day in court. The letter's author is also much more illuminated than the subject (myself) being slandered and libeled.

