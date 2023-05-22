This contribution responds to the outrageous and vile letter about me by Kristi Bond in last week's Islander that contains multiple wholly untrue fabrications and may overstep the line of what is legally actionable defamation, even of a public figure, when it is made with actual malice, which is defined as with knowledge of, or reckless disregard of, the statement’s falsity. Ms. Bond individually and APPLL as an organization may thus have yet another day in court. The letter's author is also much more illuminated than the subject (myself) being slandered and libeled.
Most objectionable to me personally is her false quote, supposedly from a Warrant Committee meeting in August 2022, that I labeled cruise ship visitors as "the kind of people we don't want in Bar Harbor." Anyone interested should go check the tape of this meeting that is available on the town's website; such a statement is flatly not there. This elitist libel was in fact formulated and ascribed to me last year by the Initiative's opponents themselves and does not in the slightest reflect my character or thinking. As stated repeatedly, I do not differentiate among groups of visitors as individuals but based the Initiative's purpose (that nearly 60 percent of town voters supported last November) purely on reducing the total number of people overwhelming our streets at any one time. This is no different from the park's rationing access to Cadillac Mountain to enhance that experience for everyone. Does Ms. Bond observe or disregard the occupancy limits established for public safety in her restaurants?
Next, Ms. Bond's "few individuals who have mustered their considerable resources to keep certain visitors out" in fact represents 214 donations to date (starting at $10 and averaging $350 each) to support the legal expenses of vigorously defending the Initiative from the lawsuit against the town. Based on the number of attorneys involved, Ms. Bond's APPLL is probably spending five times our amounts in attempting to deprive Bar Harbor's citizens of their self-rule authority. And consider where that money is actually coming from.
Third, Ms. Bond states that I regard the Initiative as "by his admission, practically unenforceable." The exact opposite is true, and if elected to Town Council, I will vigorously move to enforce all parts of the Initiative (and not only those under legal challenge) as rapidly as possible.
Finally, Ms. Bond asserts special access to my "real intent," which, in her mind, is "not to limit cruise ship visitors but rather to kill the cruise business in Bar Harbor altogether." Again, her statement flies in the face of reality. The Initiative's 1,000 per day limit on cruise ship disembarkation was chosen rationally and carefully to allow evolution to a healthier-for-all cruise ship economy in our town, and itself represented a compromise between the many in our community wanting no cruise ships at all and those, like Ms. Bond, who have benefited the most from past arrangements.
In summary, the town's voters should take into account the character and integrity of the recent Initiative's opponents and present court plaintiffs (i.e. APPLL), and the rumors, slanders and fabrications being circulated in the current Town Council election. I can only hope that the 3,000 citizens who voted last November will do so again, in full knowledge of the individuals involved and behaviors being demonstrated.