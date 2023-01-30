Now that Town Manager Kevin Sutherland has resigned, Bar Harbor government can turn a new page. How will Bar Harbor select the next town manager? What will be the protocols and procedures, from start to finish? And most significantly, how will Bar Harbor residents participate in every step?
The hallmark of the former town manager's tenure was dishonesty. This was bad for Bar Harbor residents, and I imagine worse for Bar Harbor government's dedicated professional staff. If honesty is to be the hallmark of the new government, as it should be, then a consultative process with significant public oversight is essential.
The Bar Harbor Town Council went to the mats defending the former town manager. They repeatedly ignored or denounced evidence of his wrongdoing. Like some in local media, they failed to fact check his erroneous assertions and they amplified his lies. They made Bar Harbor town government an adversarial process, biased against concerned Bar Harbor residents and their allies. It has not turned out well.
In leaving the town in a costly legal morass, the former town manager's past in Saco was prologue to his performance in Bar Harbor. The Bar Harbor Town Council was complicit – from his questionable hiring to letting him go gently. Council members’ lip service to transparency and ethics has been countered by their bent for secrecy, denial of evidence and dissembling – which has led to spinning bad impulses into worse facts on the ground (and in the water.) This has been a tragedy for Bar Harbor. We cannot afford repeating it as a farce. As we turn the page, we cannot afford government leadership telling the same old story.
We need a new town manager who prioritizes their mission to balance environmental and economic issues, respects the limits of their authority and sincerely welcomes full public inclusion. From the start. For this to happen, the Town Council must relinquish outsized executive privilege and prioritize citizen participation. Starting now.