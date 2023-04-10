To the Editor:
I write to respond to the Islander letter to the editor from March 23 by Renee K. Trust who claimed I had recently “produced” a video opposing Offshore Wind (OSW) because of the whales washing ashore dead on mid-Atlantic beaches.
This is not correct and is a mischaracterization of the interview I did and of the truth. First, I didn’t produce the video – it was produced by Andrew Joyce, the son of gifted fisherman Jason Joyce from Swan’s Island.
Second, the interview was not connected to the recent burst of strandings in New York and Jersey. The interview took place nearly two years ago.
Third, in the interview, I questioned the process unfolding for OSW and the need to collect more data about where whales and fishing are and other layers of environmental data. I do believe that the mid-Atlantic will be a litmus test for the Gulf of Maine and help inform us about the potential negative impacts of OSW.
Fourth, I would encourage everyone interested in what scientists know about why whales are dying in the mid-Atlantic to visit the NOAA web page: Frequent Questions – Offshore Wind and Whales. Presently, there is no evidence that underwater noise from wind development-related site characterization surveys has caused any mortality of whales, and that there are no links between recent large whale mortalities and ongoing surveys.
Many of the known whale deaths have been determined to be linked to vessel strikes. Some of those vessels could be high-speed survey vessels conducting bathymetry studies for wind, but we don’t know.
Last, I just returned from an international conference in Europe, and it is increasingly clear that climate change is the biggest threat facing humanity, biodiversity and the health of all ecosystems. In fact, climate change disasters are unfolding faster and faster.
It is an emergency, and we need energy corporations, our congressional delegation and world governments to be fully invested in the transition away from the use of fossil fuels as if it were an emergency.
Zack Klyver
Bangor
