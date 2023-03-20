Letters To Editor

To the Editor:

I just watched a video produced by Zach Klyver, a longtime whale watch naturalist and graduate of College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor, in which he shared his concerns about "the rush to fill Maine’s waters with industrial scale offshore wind power." Apparently, the unprecedented number of deaths of marine mammals along the Jersey shore has gotten his attention and he is speaking out about it. (See: "A scientist’s and naturalist’s questions about offshore wind, The Maine Reset" on YouTube.)

