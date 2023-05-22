As a taxpayer, as a mom and as a school board member, I’m here to say we need a new school. I want to stop putting money into a broken building, trying to “bide time.” Now is the time. $58 million is a lot of money, more than I can wrap my head around, but luckily with parking meter revenue, private donations and with the help of our bond advisor, the impact on the taxpayers will be far less.
Over the past five years, it has become obvious that spending money to continue with Band-Aids on a crumbling structure and systems will not save us money, and more importantly will not provide us with an educational space for the future. Our roof, electrical, telecommunications, mechanical systems, fire alarms, lighting and heating systems are all nearing end of life and will cost millions to fix or replace.
And, if that is what we have to do, at the end of the day, we will still have a building not fit for the current or future students or staff of Conners Emerson, or for the vibrant community of Bar Harbor. We will still have a building where teachers teach children in closets. We will still have a building with an R6 rating for energy, thus increasing our energy costs year after year. We will have a campus where our soon to arrive pre-K children are learning in (very expensive) trailers, on top of a playground. And, we will still have our children and teachers moving many times a day between two buildings, spreading them out across an open campus at all times during the day. From a safety standpoint, in this day and age, that is hard for me to think about.
The future of Bar Harbor is within those crumbling walls and flooded classrooms. Those kids are just trying to learn and have fun and grow. And in the current building, it will never get easier or better. It will never get easier if we wait, and it will never get fixed with Band-Aids – it will just take longer, cost more and impact more and more children, teachers and families, physically and financially.
I’ve always said I look forward to the day that the Conners Emerson building matches the caliber of the staff and students within its walls. I met a family at the Middle School Science Fair and eighth-grade fundraiser the other night. He and his wife and child were coming to check out the school on a community-centered night since their child would be entering kindergarten in the fall and they had just moved here. I briefly explained the school project and asked how long he had been here. He said, “Two months. We’ve been here two months, but we chose Bar Harbor specifically because Conners Emerson is rated one of the top five elementary schools in the state.”
The caliber of our teachers and students, and the way our community supports and prioritizes education in Bar Harbor is one of the biggest reasons our town continues to attract young families to try to scrape to make a life here. It is one of the most important factors in any family’s decision.
I hope the citizens of Bar Harbor will support this bond. I’m grateful for the residents and Town Council members who, 70 years ago, voted to support the school that today my children call home. Conners Emerson School has served us –and some of you – very well over the past 70 years. And now it’s time to create a safe and inspiring educational space for the next 70 years of kids and families.