To the Editor:

As a taxpayer, as a mom and as a school board member, I’m here to say we need a new school. I want to stop putting money into a broken building, trying to “bide time.” Now is the time. $58 million is a lot of money, more than I can wrap my head around, but luckily with parking meter revenue, private donations and with the help of our bond advisor, the impact on the taxpayers will be far less.

