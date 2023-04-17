Letters To Editor

To the Editor:

On May 1, residents of the Town of Southwest Harbor will vote on whether to accept a gift of land adjacent to the Chris's Pond public park from Conservation Limited Development LLC, a subsidiary of Maine Coast Heritage Trust. This represents the next step in what has been a multi-year effort spearheaded by the Town of Southwest Harbor's Conservation Commission to see Chris's Pond become an even more vital community asset for current and future generations.

