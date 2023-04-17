On May 1, residents of the Town of Southwest Harbor will vote on whether to accept a gift of land adjacent to the Chris's Pond public park from Conservation Limited Development LLC, a subsidiary of Maine Coast Heritage Trust. This represents the next step in what has been a multi-year effort spearheaded by the Town of Southwest Harbor's Conservation Commission to see Chris's Pond become an even more vital community asset for current and future generations.
In advance of the town's annual meeting, a public information meeting will be held in the Town Office in Southwest Harbor and via Zoom at 6 p.m. Monday, April 24, to answer any questions regarding the Chris's Pond revitalization project.
Originally used as a block ice business by Chris Lawlor in the 1940s, Chris's Pond is now a popular ice skating location and a warm-weather destination for picnicking, watching wildlife and enjoying the beauty of the pond and its quiet reprieve from the hustle and bustle of daily life. Local teachers and students also use the pond for educational purposes.
Thanks to the initiative of residents and students (the “Pemetic Problem Solvers”), Chris’s Pond was conserved for the benefit of the general public as a community natural area and park. Since 1995, the Chris's Pond property has been owned by the Town of Southwest Harbor and protected by a conservation easement held by Maine Coast Heritage Trust that guarantees public access.
Aptly named for Mr. Lawlor, Chris's Pond is now at an exciting new stage in its evolution, one which will enhance its 80-year history as an outdoor recreational center and offer other significant and beneficial safety and recreational advances to community life in Southwest Harbor.
Should the residents of Southwest Harbor vote to accept this donation, the Select Board will then make the final determination on the parcel's boundaries. The town's Conservation Commission is recommending acceptance of a gift of land to the town of approximately 3 acres. Improvements may include expanded parking, a new winter warming hut and storage shed, new night-sky-friendly lighting and better and safer access to the pond from Route 102.
To preserve, protect and enhance this much-beloved public park, the residents of Southwest Harbor are encouraged to vote to accept this generous gift of land surrounding Chris's Pond on May 1 at the annual town meeting.