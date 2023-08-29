I would like to respond to a letter from Gary Friedmann in your Aug. 24 paper.
I will agree that there is misinformation about the upcoming vote on our future power provider. That misinformation comes from both sides, as well as from Mr. Friedmann's letter.
Saying that Pine Tree Power will pay for a takeover with "low interest bonds" is pretty optimistic with today's ever-increasing interest rate and would be financed with future revenues which means future rate hikes. Nobody mentions the cost of future lawsuits from a takeover, which will happen.
Also, a glaring injustice from Shenna Bellows was to put the vote for two separate power companies serving different customers on the same referendum question. Even if a Versant customer is very satisfied with their provider, they will certainly be outvoted by the major population centers being served by CMP who may not like their provider. These should have been two separate ballot questions.
Think about the state-run Department of Transportation that has been around for several decades. They have many great people working for them, but due to overregulating and under funding, they can't even keep the potholes patched, signs straight or clear of brush and culverts clean.
A Pine Tree Power with a politically appointed board to run it would be a disaster.
Lastly, one common thread I see with people criticizing the current power companies is that they are "foreign owned," yet I would bet that many of the same people drive a vehicle belonging to a foreign owned company (Toyota, Honda Japan, KIA-South Korea, Volvo-China).