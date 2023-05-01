For many people, the 2022 tax season ended on April 18, including for the volunteers and partner organizations of AARP Tax Aide.
Tax Aide is a program sponsored by the IRS thru AARP Foundation to provide free tax preparation to low- and moderate-income taxpayers of any age.
Volunteers are trained, then tested and certified by the IRS each year. In Hancock and southern Washington counties, TA had nine volunteers who went to nine different sites. Measured by the number of returns and amount of refunds, it was a very successful year: over 800 returns (200 more than 2021), with federal and state refunds exceeding $1 million.
Of special note, TA each year finds many people who rightfully thought they had income too low to file but who were missing out on Maine refunds for property, rent and sales tax credits.
Volunteers are what makes the program run, but also very important are the organizations that provide locations and staff to schedule appointments. This year’s sites were Ellsworth Public Library, Southwest Harbor Library, Downeast Community Partners, Northeast Harbor Library, Friends in Action and Frenchman Bay Library, plus three sites in Washington County.
Volunteer tax preparers devote about one week to the training/certification process, then one day a week for 10 weeks filing (a few do more). We can always use more volunteers, as there are more people who could benefit from the service. You can volunteer by going to www.aarpfoundation.org/TaxaideVolunteer, or locally call me at (207) 412-0033 with questions.