Every year, when the air turns cold, the snow begins to fall and the lakes freeze, I am reminded once again of what I love about winter. It brings back so many wonderful memories of ice skating as a youngster. Skating has been an activity that I began as a young child and continued to enjoy and perform for most of my adult life.
From the time I was old enough to put on ice skates, I delighted in the freedom of soaring around the local skating rink on silver blades. Across the street from my grade school was a field with a bermed area that was flooded in winter for a good-size skating rink. It had lights for nighttime skating and a warming hut with a wood stove. I could walk to the rink from my home and loved the sparkle of the sun on the ice and snow during daytime skating. But skating at night under the lights was magical! Back then, ice hockey was not a “thing,” but we held races and played ice games like Capture the Flag. And some talented skaters practiced their figure skating skills. With the help of many, a schedule was developed and posted with skating times for skaters with diverse interests. Specific times were scheduled for families with small children; times for children under 8; a time for individual figure skating and couples skating (with music from a radio); a time for speed skating and races; a time for ice games; and so on. Groups were happy to cooperate and have everyone enjoy skating, and it all worked well!
To this day, I have fond memories of the wind in my hair as I flew around the rink, the crackle of the ice when the weather was especially cold, the cozy warmth of the warming hut and the smell of the wood smoke from the stove, and the painful tingle of my toes and fingers as they thawed in the heat.
Walking home after an evening of skating was also magical, with the crisp air, the sparkle of the snow lighted by moon and stars, my skates slung over my shoulder, my breath making clouds in the cold air and the canopy of bright stars overhead.
Those early years of skating gave me wonderful memories, but also gave me a love of skating that I continued to enjoy my entire life, always finding rinks wherever I lived where I could put on my skates. I would still be skating today if not for a fall that caused damage and prevented me from continuing. (But I still have my skates!)
So I am a strong advocate for supporting the gift of additional property, and subsequent improvements to Chris’s Pond Park, and making it an even better place for the children, families and residents of Southwest Harbor to also create the kind of memories that I cherish.
I live on a fixed income, and carefully monitor the use of resources, both my own and that of our town. I also fully support the use of my tax dollars for purposes that do not benefit me directly or personally, but which make our town a better place to live. I have no children in school, but I support educating our children. I may no longer skate, but I support having places where families and children and others can enjoy doing so and make memories like mine. I support the use of my taxes in making our beautiful harbor available and safe for both the commercial and recreational users, even if I do not go out on the water.
When we all contribute our time, energy and resources to projects that offer overall advantages and value to our town, we all benefit, both now and in the future.