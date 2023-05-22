Letters To Editor

To the Editor:

I was disturbed by APPLL's eye-popping signage, ceremony and splashy media coverage welcoming the first cruise ship to Bar Harbor May 4, and I take exception to Ms. Bond's assertion in last week's paper that "such pro hospitality efforts represent the interest of the community" (while implying that those who wish to limit cruise ship visitation neither welcome nor appreciate tourism). Her claim that "a few individuals like Charles Sidman have mustered their considerable resources to keep certain visitors out" is ludicrous.

