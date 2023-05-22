I was disturbed by APPLL's eye-popping signage, ceremony and splashy media coverage welcoming the first cruise ship to Bar Harbor May 4, and I take exception to Ms. Bond's assertion in last week's paper that "such pro hospitality efforts represent the interest of the community" (while implying that those who wish to limit cruise ship visitation neither welcome nor appreciate tourism). Her claim that "a few individuals like Charles Sidman have mustered their considerable resources to keep certain visitors out" is ludicrous.
The residents of this town who have overwhelmingly expressed their desire (several times) to limit cruise ship visitation are hardly organized or funded; they have, however, at the polls, directed the town to act “to preserve and protect their livelihoods.” Feeling disenfranchised, the passage of Mr. Sidman's referendum was, they thought, but the first step toward prioritizing and restoring some balance in our town.
It is a documented fact that the unrestrained growth of the cruise ship industry over the last 21 years has had an adverse effect on land-based tourism and residential life: we worry about the affordability, quality of life and sustainability of our community. It is also a fact that our charming bay is naturally unsuited to host these mammoth ships; the “Industry” and Ocean Properties have invested heavily to establish Bar Harbor as an essential stop for these unregulated, foreign-owned, polluting money-makers in order to ensure the viability of the East Coast cruise industry. The majority of our voters do not think it is our responsibility to do so.
We all share, however, the responsibility to determine and ensure the viability of our community. An impressive number of candidates are running for office, both for Town Council and Warrant Committee. They represent diverse populations, interest groups, experience and energy levels. It behooves us all to make informed choices as we head to the polls: please take the time to find out who best represents your priorities and vision for our town.
Is our goal to be a thriving year-round, diverse community that welcomes but manages tourism ... or are we a tourist destination that has some year-round residents? You decide. Our future depends on it.