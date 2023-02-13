I was not heartened by town attorney Stephen Wagner's Town Council meeting presentation on the status of the cruise ship litigation. Yes, he adeptly advocated for his Town Council client, and played up his local ties and environmentalist credentials. Less clear is whether the Town Council is directing Wagner to advocate in good faith to defend the citizens’ initiative ordinance.
Wagner's assurances were undermined by his characterizing councilors as being caught between “the loudest voices and economic concerns.” Loudest voices? It seems a prejudicial way to speak of the overwhelming number of Bar Harbor voters who, to the chagrin and surprise of a majority on the council, voted in favor of the new ordinance. The loudest voice in government is often money. Is that the case in Bar Harbor?
I think it is more accurate to say the Town Council is caught between its legal obligation to defend an ordinance a majority of councilors have opposed and some councilors' inordinate sympathy for the commercial interests suing the town.
This sympathy seems on display in APPLL and the Town Council both opposing lead petitioner and public advocate Charles Sidman motion to participate in the court case. All the more reason to have Sidman at the table, to provide oversight and lend credibility to an already compromised process.