Letters To Editor

To the Editor:

The three ponds at Mount Desert Island High School have played host to an incredible 195 different species of birds since their construction. Some birds utilize this sustaining and relatively quiet habitat briefly during spring and fall migration. A startling number of vagrant species have been documented here: blue grosbeak, black-bellied whistling duck, yellow-billed cuckoo and others. Ducks, geese, sandpipers, sparrows, warblers, swallows, woodpeckers, flycatchers and birds of prey visit these ponds regularly for sustenance or for raising the next generation of their kind.

Tags

