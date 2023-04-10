The three ponds at Mount Desert Island High School have played host to an incredible 195 different species of birds since their construction. Some birds utilize this sustaining and relatively quiet habitat briefly during spring and fall migration. A startling number of vagrant species have been documented here: blue grosbeak, black-bellied whistling duck, yellow-billed cuckoo and others. Ducks, geese, sandpipers, sparrows, warblers, swallows, woodpeckers, flycatchers and birds of prey visit these ponds regularly for sustenance or for raising the next generation of their kind.
Similarly, nearly 2,000 unique observations have been submitted via eBird from birders far and wide from this small "hotspot." These ponds have become a magnet for birds and birders alike.
The prospect of losing this location is a sad one for all of us humans but is also an ecologically significant loss to those birds and other living things (snapping and painted turtles, frogs, muskrats, aquatic insects, others) that depend on this place year after year.
My hope in writing is to ask for two considerations from the High School Board of Trustees, science faculty and all other invested stakeholders.
First, when draining and dredging occurs in these ponds, which seems inevitable, please do what you can to time these disruptions with the breeding season in mind. Many local birders who know these ponds' avian residents intimately would gladly offer their insights about the start and end of breeding season.
Second, when deciding what becomes of the ponds' current footprint, please, please consider something other than another playing field of mown grass. The high school is a taxpayer-supported public facility that deserves something comparable to replace the current habitat. Perhaps a wild meadow with native grasses, flowers, trees and shrubs. Again, many resourceful experts reside among us who might offer guidance and volunteer time to assist in the planning and implementation of the next iteration of an ecologically diverse habitat.
The worst future I can envision for this place could be the simplest one for the high school to implement and maintain: a barren monoculture of mown grass. Please, let's not go there.