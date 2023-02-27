To the Editor:
Our Bar Harbor Town Council has the opportunity on March 7 to support an ordinance that can shield our children from a lifetime of addiction by ending the sale of flavored tobacco products in our Bar Harbor community.
Some of these products – the vaping cartridges – have the same amount of nicotine in them as a pack of 20 cigarettes. Nicotine is highly addictive, especially to younger people, who are lured by flavors and hooked by massive doses.
As the chief executive officer of the Mount Desert Island YMCA, this issue is important to me professionally, as I work to help keep our children healthy and engaged in physical fitness in a meaningful way, creating good habits for a lifetime. It is my obligation to speak up encouraging a call to action to protect all our children, who are uniquely susceptible to addiction and harm.
It also matters to me personally because, like many, I have my own family experience with addiction. I have seen what addiction does to an individual, their family and loved ones, preventing people from being the best, healthiest versions of themselves.
Nicotine negatively impacts attention, learning and memory, and it raises anxiety and depression. These products interfere with the mental health of our children and actively hurt them. Since we know these are harmful products specifically designed and marketed in order to deceive and hook our children, why would we allow that product to be sold to them?
As adults, it is up to us to set strong examples of responsible decision-making for the protection of our youth. I urge you to join me in voicing your support for the Town Council’s March 7 vote to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products.
Ann Tikkanen
Bar Harbor
