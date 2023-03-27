There are a lot of positive goals that people can aspire to achieve. It is also possible for the way chosen to implement a goal works in exactly the opposite direction. Last week’s Islander Editorial should be a poster child for such an event.
The editorial speaks to the Maine law (Accessory Dwelling Units) as one tool in the search for affordable housing. The law, however, mandates that an ADU be permitted on “the same lot as a single-family dwelling unit in any area in which such housing is permitted,” an “Accessory dwelling unit” shall (read must) be allowed. Please read that law and weep. It can be found at https://mainelegislature.org/statutes/30-A/title30-Asec4364-B.html
The idea, of course, was a good one: Allow people who own a home and may be burdened by ever increasing property taxes to create a second dwelling unit to rent, enabling them to pay their property taxes and stay in their home. This Accessory Dwelling Unit, by law, cannot be constrained by size; it just has to be larger than 190 square feet (the size of many closets in affluent Mount Desert Island), and cannot count against any density limits imposed by the community. This idea was held out by the editorial as a potential solution to the workforce housing problem currently above the boiling point on this island.
What this law does, however, is encourage the well-heeled investor in XXX (name your favorite place where people from away live) to purchase a single-family home on this island. All they need to do is buy the place and then build an “Accessory Dwelling Unit.” They can’t be stopped. Viola! They have just doubled the value of the property by having not one but two short-term rental units. Bar Harbor’s regulations cannot supersede state law. Not exactly the law's goal.
Whether at a local, county or state level, we should move very slowly and understand that legislation that looks good on its face may have very serious, long-term and unfortunate consequences that work against the very goal that its supporters want.