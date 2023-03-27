Let’s talk about language. In our current culture, when people ask for empathy and understanding, when it is pointed out that some archaic language or turn of phrase is unnecessarily hurtful … they will often be told to stop forcing “political correctness” on everyone. But kindness is not political. Why not be more kind?
In our current culture, when people point out that our traditional history books are missing vital information about women, about Indigenous peoples, about Asian peoples, about Black/Brown peoples … they will often be told that they are forcing "CRT" (or that ubiquitous and undefined condition called “wokeness”) on everyone. But our history IS our history. Even the vile bits. Ignoring history is not healthy or helpful. Why not examine ALL of our shared histories?
In any given human population, about 10 percent are more aggressive, physically and verbally. Society often calls these people bullies, which is resented heartily. Such people insist they have the right to think and feel and speak about other people in whatever ways they want. They have the right to say whatever they want, about whomever they want. And they do have that right! Everyone does have that right.
We all have the right to be bullies and jerks to each other. But why would anyone choose to be like that?