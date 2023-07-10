The Fourth of July was a wonderful (and welcomed) opportunity for the entire town to come together. Businesses, nonprofits, elected officials and residents all locked arms and showcased a premier holiday experience. With our recent holiday success, we must come together to give thanks for all that was done.
Thank you to the Chamber of Commerce staff who worked tirelessly to coordinate and run the parade, the concerts by the pier and the incredible fireworks display. Without all this hard work, our Fourth festivities would have fallen flat. Everal, Chris, Mel and Aubrie – you are the best!
Thank you to all of the sponsors of those activities. First National Bank was the parade sponsor. Bar Harbor Hospitality Group sponsored the concerts. The fireworks were sponsored by Bar Harbor Regency, Bar Harbor Whale Watch Co., Harborside Hotel and Marina, and Stewman’s Lobster Pound. I also want to thank the town of Bar Harbor, which contributed funds towards the fireworks show, as well.
The Fourth of July would not have been possible without the following participating organizations: Bar Harbor (MDI) Rotary Club, Bar Harbor Town Band, Island Arts Association, Mount Desert Island YMCA, Town of Bar Harbor, Town of Bar Harbor Fire Department, Town of Bar Harbor Harbormaster, Town of Bar Harbor Police Department and Town of Bar Harbor Public Works Department. It literally takes a village to have such a wonderful experience.
My last thanks is to all of the residents who supported festivities on the July 4. As I rode in the parade, I was getting the same enthusiastic waves regardless of political or topical stances. The Fourth was such a great reminder of what makes Bar Harbor special – the people. And I am thankful for all of you!