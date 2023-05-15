To the Editor:
Recently it has become popular for some to argue vociferously for “parent’s rights” as that pertains to educational policy and practices in our public schools.
Recently it has become popular for some to argue vociferously for “parent’s rights” as that pertains to educational policy and practices in our public schools.
It’s not a new concept but currently it’s being used to push politically motivated, social media generated opposition to policies regarding open and honest curricula, information and discussions about subjects including race, and sexual and gender diversity. In the state Legislature, Republicans have been pushing a series of bills that would allow significant intrusion by individuals and groups into the content and implementation of curriculum and policies in public schools.
That parents have rights and responsibilities that are not surrendered when their child goes to school is obvious as it pertains to their individual children. Schools should always welcome a caring and collaborative relationship with parents regarding the needs of their children.
But the effort to weaponize that to push an agenda that seeks to obscure reality with regard to topics a few parents find objectionable or uncomfortable is a far different matter.
The word “public” in public school refers to “we”, not “I.” Schools are operated and financed by our communities for far more than just responding to the desires of individual parents. Our schools are and always have been evidence of our commitment to the perpetuation and strengthening of a thriving democracy by and for future generations of citizens who are motivated and able to make positive contributions to the common good.
We should strive to provide education to every child based on their individual strengths, challenges and interests. But that must be within the larger framework of our societal objectives. We cannot and should not provide public education in a finely dissected, à la carte manner for each parent and child based on individual biases and hostilities. Taken to its logical conclusion, that approach would tear the heart out of a successful, inclusive community.
Gail Marshall
Mount Desert
