I’m not running for Town Council or anything else. I have no commercial interests in Bar Harbor or any place else. And I live far enough out of town that cruise ships do not affect me directly. However, I do care a great deal about the democratic process and I think our Town Council has failed us.
First, I was disheartened when the council chose to negotiate with the cruise ship industry over limits to how many passengers the ships could disembark in any given day.
Charles Sidman proposed and orchestrated the cruise ship initiative with much lower limits. As I thought would happen, the voters voted for this initiative by a large majority. The Town Council members have been quiet as church mice about this vote. There have been no mea culpas or even acknowledgment that they misread the desires of the people that live in our town. The council members should have recognized that Sidman represents the people who live in Bar Harbor on this issue and they did not. When the commercial interests chose to sue the town in order to invalidate the initiative, the council inititally refused to accept Sidman as an intervener. Their lame excuse seemed to be that it would be inefficient to include Sidman and that they could better represent the town’s interest. The U.S. district judge, who will hear the case, found this unacceptable when he accepted Sidman as an intervener and called the council “boosters” of the cruise ship industry.
The main issue in the coming council elections is plain. Do we want a council that represents the commercial interests who see Bar Harbor as a pot of gold to enrich themselves? Or do we want one that represents the interests of the people who live here and want a livable town? Sidman represents the latter and deserves to be elected to the council.
The bottom line is that I will be voting for Sidman and, probably, for the people he recommends: Maya Caines, Kyle Shank and Nate Young. I will not vote for Erin Cough, Val Peacock or Bo Jennings. I might have voted for Earl Brechlin had he not chosen to run against Charles Sidman. I want a new Town Council that truly represents the interests of the people of Bar Harbor, and I urge the voters to vote similarly.