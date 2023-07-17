To the Editor:
Thanks to four Democratic House members, including Maine CD2 Rep. Jared Golden, GOP Speaker Kevin McCarthy can claim that his MAGA larded National Defense Authorization Act bill (NDAA) has bipartisan support.
The bill puts the lie to any assertion that the Republican party is anything but MAGA. (As did GOP Sen. Susan Collins' States Rights argument for voting against civil rights protections for American voters.) Golden's vote puts many in his coalition between a rock and a hard place – accepting an unconscionable vote as politically necessary or putting a House seat in control of a racist right wing religious extremist Republican party. Whew.
Overturning civil rights protections – even at the expense of damaging government institutions such as the Supreme Court – is the hallmark of today's Republican party. Populists and plutocrats making common cause to unburden themselves of the inconveniences of democracy. The coming together of GOP Southern Strategy bigotry and Reaganomics greed. In this context, we need to choose between using our votes as an expression of personal sentiment or as a strategy to achieve shared goals. Republicans have effectively united the Right. Where does that leave the rest of us?
As we make our judgement of Rep. Jared Golden, we will be under pressure from ideologues on the Left and special interests on the Right. Sitting on our hands won't keep them clean, while following third party pipe dreams and independent candidate Pied Pipers will only play into the hands of Republicans bent on antidemocratic domination.
So yes, let Rep. Jared Golden know exactly what you think of his vote. Think about the opportunities Ranked Choice Voting gives us. But don't forget to think about the best political path to a House Democratic majority – because, despite the missteps of individual representatives, it is the only way to move forward on protecting our most vulnerable neighbors, fragile planet and endangered democracy. It's all uphill and needs all of us, together.
Annlinn Kruger
Bar Harbor
