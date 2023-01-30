As citizens of Bar Harbor, we believe it is incumbent on the Town Council to include the public in discussions regarding the selection of a new town manager.
Public input in the selection process will help foster goodwill between the council and the public and will demonstrate evidence of transparency and inclusiveness on the part of the council. Public inclusion in this process is in the best interest of the town of Bar Harbor as a whole, as should be apparent to all council members.
The vacancy of the position of town manager offers an opportunity for the council to show good faith in the selection process by including public input and comment. In so doing, the council ensures that the citizens of the town will have confidence in the town manager and be supportive of his/her efforts while in office.
I recognize that selection of the town manager is not a democratic process settled by an election. Nevertheless, it is vitally important that the public be allowed to weigh in at each phase of the process, including the final selection.
Public input must be solicited throughout the selection process. A half-hearted gesture will be seen as mere lip service rather than a sincere effort on the part of the council to take public issues and concerns to heart.