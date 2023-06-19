Your article of June 8 reporting the purchase by Friends of Acadia of a 3.75-acre plot of land on Jordan Pond Road in Seal Harbor fails to make it clear that within a few years, ownership of the property will be transferred to Acadia National Park.
Friends of Acadia is limited by local zoning to a small initial development, but no such restraints apply to the park, which already has plans for a greatly expanded development accommodating many more seasonal workers and vehicles. We would like to propose some remedies for the impact this expansion will have on our village.
Jordan Pond Road has always had an uneasy double role as a residential street as well as a through-road to the park and to Jordan Pond House. To those who live along it, the street is our front yard and our “back fence,” too, a community place where neighbors meet. We watch our children play, bicycle and visit their friends along the street, and we are anxious to keep it safe for them. We take comfort from signs that say “Children at Play,” “25 mph,” and “No Through Traffic.”
So it’s alarming to see the actual volume and speed of through-traffic along Jordan Pond Road. Hugely out-sized tractor trailers and numerous smaller delivery trucks speed by on their way to Jordan Pond House, whose seasonal workers dash to work in vans or cars, while heedless visitors, eager to meet their reservations and avoiding the official park entrance at Stanley Brook, join the fast-moving rush. It seems likely that the park’s new housing development will add to the air pollution, street noise and hazards of this traffic.
We earnestly recommend that the park ferry at least some of its employees to work in vans to reduce the number of cars. We also propose that the park, in its up-coming contracts with Jordan Pond House, require it to use the Stanley Brook entrance for deliveries and make Jordan Pond Road truck-free. Perhaps the newly active Acadia Gateway could be a staging area for transferring deliveries to smaller trucks suitable to Stanley Brook Road.
Seal Harbor residents are conscious of the privilege of living within the park, of using its trails and carriage roads and hosting the birds, deer, turkeys, foxes and occasional coyote who frequent our streets and back yards. We congratulate the park on finding desperately needed housing for its seasonal workers. We are also determined to preserve and enhance the tranquil, neighborly, consciously residential character of our village and streets.