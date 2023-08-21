Ice Dog Aug 21, 2023 Aug 21, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Letters To Editor Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save To the Editor:My dog is a happy one.He likes swimming in the sea.Seeing as how we're in the Northeast,It is a little too cold for me.But when the lakes freeze overA dozen inches thick or so,I will wait with him in the fishing shackAnd listen to the wind while it blows.When the flag pops up over the holeI will be the last to know.My dog will have the fish half eatenBefore tugging on my hand and bringing me around.I try and try to tell the judge the whole fish without a doubt.Would be this contest's winner.But, he said to me: "Next Winter."I stay in shape all Summer longThrowing sticks for the dog to get.He lets them float to shore or out to sea.I really hope he will someday realizeThat he is the on playing fetch.William F. FullerBar Harbor Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Letter To The Editor Opinion Recommended for you Popular COA becomes home to Goldsworthy original Delivery trucks, tourist traffic vex Jordan Pond Road residents Pointy Head Campground a no go in Tremont Island police log for week of Aug. 17 Familiar face to serve as interim town manager Local Events Digital Edition August 17, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists