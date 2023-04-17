This year our town meeting begins on May 15, at 2 p.m. The polls will open, and votes will be cast for seats on the Trenton Select Board. As a highly qualified candidate, I am asking for your vote. First, let me tell you a little about my history and then about my qualification.
I am proud to say that I hail from Swan’s Island, but I have lived in Trenton for over three decades. I have worked at The Jackson Laboratory for more than two of those decades. You might know my husband William, or “Bill,” from Bill’s Auto. We have raised three wonderful daughters here and each one of our girls has attended Trenton Elementary School and MDI High. In fact, our youngest is currently a sophomore there.
I have a long history of community involvement and service. Like many of you, I have volunteered at pot-luck suppers and craft fairs for various worthwhile organizations. I continue to faithfully place winter wreaths on veterans’ graves on Swan’s Island. I have been a past leader in 4-H and in Girl Scouts in Trenton. I have served four years on the Trenton School Committee and have volunteered frequently at the school. I initiated the food cooperative program, SHARE, in Trenton years ago, of which Trenton became a pickup point for food. Over the years, I have been appointed to committees for our town and currently serve on the Board of Appeals and the Budget Committee.
As you can see, helping my community gives me much satisfaction and I continually seek opportunities to do more. I love the small-town feel of Trenton – the way we know and watch out for our neighbors who may need a hand, the way we welcome newcomers and the way we look to the future for the benefit of all our residents.
I’m proud of the way our volunteers on the fire department, the Planning Board and so many other boards and committees work together to keep us safe, to keep us healthy and to help our community thrive. The dedication of our volunteers is incredible, and it is inspiring.
It has inspired me, in fact, to seek this seat on the Select Board so that I can lend my efforts to keeping our community strong, to serving every one of our residents. I know our town, past and present, and I know most of you, my neighbors and friends. I am one of you. I will listen to you –and you know that I will work hard for you as a Select Board member.
Please vote for me on May 15. For your convenience, absentee ballots will be available from the Town Office on April 12. To request one, call (207) 667-7207