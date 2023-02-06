You probably weren’t expecting to hear from me because I tend to stay quiet. In addition to being a middle-of-the-road person who likes to be agreeable, I always knew that having opinions in Bar Harbor was a dangerous game. As small business owners, we value our neighbors and no opinion felt important enough to risk creating a divide with anyone. As the world, and our town, became more extreme and divisive, it was safest to stay quiet.
The November election, which voted against cruise ships and severely impacted the small business community of Bar Harbor, made me question a lot.
So, now I speak.
This is my home and a place that I love. I chose to live and build a life here with the knowledge that to be here, in this beautiful and unique place, is a privilege.
Bar Harbor is a seasonal, island town, which is positioned on the coast of Maine almost directly inside of a national park, and yet there is somehow an endless fight against tourism. Tourism is one of the only economic backbones that we all count on. The key players in the push against tourism do not necessarily need a strong economy in order to live in Bar Harbor, but the rest of us do.
Most Bar Harbor small business owners live here year-round. You know us! Or you at least some of us … our children go to the same school as yours and play in the same parks. We see you at sports games, Hannaford and local eateries. We want to see the same improvements to our community and are asked relentlessly for favors, deals, discounts and donations, which we happily hand over to contribute to the place that we love. Yet, we somehow continue to be painted as “the greedy business owners.”
Bar Harbor is facing a crumbling K-8 school, inoperable Glen Mary, outdated sewer lines, desires for a bigger and better everything and a more attractive Cottage Street, higher than ever usage at the local food pantry as well as countless nonprofit organizations that require our support. We are in the midst of budget season, so the conversation around the town’s needs, wants and desires are ongoing.
And with THESE facts at hand, our community at large votes to remove revenue sources. The words and actions of our community are not lining up.
Do you want all of the good things that a strong economy can bring, or do you not?
Why are there endless complaints that there should be more of a “year-round community” while voting to remove months off the season that we worked hard to create? The more people who can make a living here, the more sustainable it will be.
If you love a local business or a small business family, please tell them with your words, actions and votes. It's easy to not feel supported by our community when the actions are louder than the words.