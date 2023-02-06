Letters To Editor

To the Editor:

You probably weren’t expecting to hear from me because I tend to stay quiet. In addition to being a middle-of-the-road person who likes to be agreeable, I always knew that having opinions in Bar Harbor was a dangerous game. As small business owners, we value our neighbors and no opinion felt important enough to risk creating a divide with anyone. As the world, and our town, became more extreme and divisive, it was safest to stay quiet.

