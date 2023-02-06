Seeing the recent letter referencing the first arrival of the QE2 on July 23, 1981, brought back a painful, but fond, memory.
At that time, my family was tent camping in Mount Desert Campground in Somesville. I had been looking forward to taking some photographs of the large ship that day, something that was not to be. I was wracked with kidney stone pain and wound up in the ER at the hospital in Bar Harbor that morning, never having the opportunity to see or photograph the ship (although I did in later years).
As would be expected, I was in agony, received some pain meds and advice and was glad to return to my family in the campground. While my wife, our daughter and son were all sympathetic, my 7-year-old would always tag along when I made the short hikes to the campground bathrooms. He would tell everyone he met that his daddy was suffering with a kidney stone. Every time I would "hit the head" he would ask, "Did you pass the stone yet, daddy?"
As luck would have it, a few days later, it passed. When he asked me, I gladly told him the stone was gone. He stood on the deck of the bathroom platform and yelled at the top of his lungs, "My daddy passed his kidney stone!" What followed was applause and cheers from surrounding campsites. I was mortified, but truly happy.