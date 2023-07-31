Last week, State Rep. Billy Bob Faulkingham hijacked the “Viewpoint” section of the Islander on behalf of Mr. Leo.
In my opinion, Rep. Faulkingham was acting as Mr. Leo’s surrogate in an attempt to gaslight the protestors who gather in front of Mr. Leo’s estate in Northeast Harbor. (By the way, Mr. Leo resides at his estate and also conducts business at his estate.) Rep. Faulkingham does not reside on Mount Desert Island, nor does he actually represent MDI voters. One could say his “Viewpoint” was “bused in.” To me, it is apparent that Rep. Faulkingham found the need to do Mr. Leo’s bidding.
It is stated in Rep. Faulkingham’s piece that Mr. Leo is being targeted because he is a “conservative and a Catholic.” In my estimation, Mr. Leo is a conservative who hides behind the mask of Catholicism. His dark money institutions and foundations advocate in support of the fossil fuel industry and against climate change remediation. He advocates for religious “freedom” by supporting discrimination against the LBGTQ community. He stands against separation of church and state seeking to replace it with anti-democratic Christian Nationalism. He supports the NRA’s “Second Amendment Rights” position against gun control – propagating death through gun violence. We resent that he speaks for his causes through the secretive veil of the dark money groups that he controls.
Yes, the protestors have differences of opinion with Mr. Leo, but no one is anti-Catholic. There was no need for Rep. Faulkingham to reference the deeds of the KKK in the 1920s when they burned down Catholic churches. By this inference, he is insinuating the protestors could commit similar acts of violence. This cannot be further from the truth. The peaceful protesters stand for freedom of religion – all Christian religions and all non-Christian religions.
We also believe in our First Amendment rights of protest; and we speak for ourselves, not through surrogates.