Letters To Editor

To the Editor:

I was surprised to get a flyer in the mail this week about an election that’s still more than six months away, urging me to vote against Pine Tree Power and calling it a “risky gamble.” I was curious who is funding these flyers. The fine print credits an organization called “Maine Affordable Energy.” But two minutes of Googling reveals that the only thing “Maine” about that entity is its name and mailing address. The vast majority of their funding comes from Avangrid, the Spanish parent company of Central Maine Power, and ENMAX, the Canadian parent company of Versant.

Tags

Recommended for you