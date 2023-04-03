I was surprised to get a flyer in the mail this week about an election that’s still more than six months away, urging me to vote against Pine Tree Power and calling it a “risky gamble.” I was curious who is funding these flyers. The fine print credits an organization called “Maine Affordable Energy.” But two minutes of Googling reveals that the only thing “Maine” about that entity is its name and mailing address. The vast majority of their funding comes from Avangrid, the Spanish parent company of Central Maine Power, and ENMAX, the Canadian parent company of Versant.
Maine has some of the highest electricity prices in the nation. Part of the problem, undoubtedly, is that our grid is managed by multinational companies whose bottom line is to generate revenue for shareholders, not to provide reliable electrical power to the people of Maine at a reasonable price. These companies have no incentives to keep prices down for consumers; rather the opposite. Local control over our electrical systems through Pine Tree Power would give the citizens of Maine more decision-making power over our own grid, and ultimately make our power more affordable.
Who stands to benefit from the status quo? Multinational companies and their shareholders. Who stands to benefit from change? Mainers. As I hope Versant and CMP will find out in six months, the real risky gamble is spending millions of dollars from out of state to try to influence Maine elections. Game on.