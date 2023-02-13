I am writing about the immense “bed-and-breakfast" that is being constructed at 77 Cottage St.
I am sure that I am not the only citizen who is tired of having to detour off Cottage Street due to the huge hole in the ground for this project. I can understand a detour of this nature for a short period of time, but this has been going on for months. And per the Islander article of Feb. 2, a tentative date of May 15 has been set to restore two-way traffic, but that is not set in stone.
How self-centered the owners of this project are to take over one of the major thoroughfares of Bar Harbor, inconveniencing all of us, solely for their own economic benefit. Additionally, I find it inconceivable that the town would allow such a takeover of a public thoroughfare for such a lengthy period of time.
However, this self-centeredness appears to be typical of this entire project. According to Stephen Coston, one of the people behind this scheme along with Brian Shaw and Tom St. Germain, "If someone doesn't like the rules, instead of getting mad at us, bring something to the table to adjust those rules."
No, the land use ordinance does not currently prohibit what they are doing, but anyone who has a shred of decency would understand and care that the intent of the LUO did not include the behemoth that they are constructing.
This rather reminds me of the mess at 101 Ledgelawn Avenue from exactly 20 years ago. It is a very similar situation – a construction racket that took advantage of any little loophole to allow it to go forward.
It is very sad that these folks are of the mindset that whatever is not specifically prohibited must therefore be allowed.