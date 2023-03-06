Letters To Editor

In 1957, an advisory panel of 160 scholars recommended Senator George W. Norris (R-Neb.) as the top choice for the five best senators in U.S. history. Many of you are aware of the senator’s myriad accomplishments, but perhaps the most important was his efforts to electrify first much of the South with his Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) legislation and then the rest of rural America.

My family moved to Blue Hill from Lincoln, Neb., in May 2004. When our first Bangor Hydro bill arrived a month later, we were in shock. Why was the rate split between transmission, distribution and supply – the total cost per Kwh – at $.145. A month earlier we had paid our final bill with Lincoln Electric System that showed a rate of $.065/Kwh. Therefore, the Blue Hill rate was 2.25 times what it was in Lincoln, Neb. Who wouldn’t have sticker shock?

