In 1957, an advisory panel of 160 scholars recommended Senator George W. Norris (R-Neb.) as the top choice for the five best senators in U.S. history. Many of you are aware of the senator’s myriad accomplishments, but perhaps the most important was his efforts to electrify first much of the South with his Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) legislation and then the rest of rural America.
My family moved to Blue Hill from Lincoln, Neb., in May 2004. When our first Bangor Hydro bill arrived a month later, we were in shock. Why was the rate split between transmission, distribution and supply – the total cost per Kwh – at $.145. A month earlier we had paid our final bill with Lincoln Electric System that showed a rate of $.065/Kwh. Therefore, the Blue Hill rate was 2.25 times what it was in Lincoln, Neb. Who wouldn’t have sticker shock?
In Nebraska, all electric and water utilities are customer owned thanks to Senator Norris who sponsored legislation during the Depression to outlaw for-profit utilities in the state. To the best of my knowledge, all the electric utilities in Maine are corporate owned, ergo their primary goal is to maximize profits. Not surprisingly, many electric customers in Maine pay the highest rates in the country.
Nebraska also has a fund that helps rural homeowners pay for initial installation of utility poles and lines. In Maine, the homeowner or developer pays for the poles and lines and then is required to deed the equipment over to the for-profit electric companies.
Legislation proposed in this session will create a public utility fashioned from the Nebraska public utility legislation. The utility will purchase the assets from Versant, CMP and the other utilities resulting in a significant reduction of rates.
As with any change of ownership, existing employees of the current providers are concerned for their jobs. Versant, CMP, etc., are already trying to scare their current workforces. And some of the jobs may be eliminated or relocated. But most of the jobs will remain, especially the skilled jobs.
The people who should be nervous about their futures are the executives at CMP, Versant, etc. It’s very likely their six- and seven-figure jobs will be eliminated. Of course, they want to scare the current workforce.
Let your legislators know that you support a citizen owned utility and the inevitable lower rates that will likely follow.