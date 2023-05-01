Good news! As reported in the Ellsworth American on April 28, Senator Nicole Grohoski has proposed treating ocean-based fish farms like the industrial scale feed lots they are.
Hog farms are generally required to collect and treat the urine and feces they generate. Floating fish farms release tons of fish excrement underwater, profiting their owners at Mainers’ expense. Grohoski’s bill would limit the number of fish that can be packed into a given area, just as we limit the number of hogs allowed per acre of feed lots.
Floating fish factories like the one proposed for Frenchman Bay in 2021 are notorious for killing off other marine species and triggering algal blooms. They’re being banned worldwide. The entire west coast of North America is closed to fish pens, and the Maritime Provinces of Canada are following suit.
Maine is the last state in the U.S. with the cold waters and lax environmental standards that make ocean-based fish pen farming possible. We’re the prime location for foreign seafood conglomerates that want to tap into the multi-billion-dollar American market for salmon. Indifferent global corporations are already putting our fishing and tourism industries at risk. Many more will be coming here in the next few years.
Senator Grohoski’s bill is a good one, and it ought to pass. Perhaps it will inspire the legislature to consider a larger question: Why does Maine want more floating fish factories anyway?