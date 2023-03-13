I have lived in Bar Harbor throughout my whole life. I am incredibly fortunate to have grown up mere miles away from Acadia National Park. Until much later, I did not fully realize and appreciate the outstanding uniqueness and beauty of the natural world we have the privilege to enjoy on this island.
As I’ve grown older, I have become more politically active and become aware that the natural world is not something we can simply take for granted. I interned for A Climate to Thrive, serve on the town’s Warrant Committee and work for Maine Youth for Climate Justice, a group that encourages young people to become politically active in fighting for a livable planet for ourselves and future generations.
This year, Maine Youth for Climate Justice is throwing support behind LD 928: RESOLUTION, Proposing an Amendment to the Constitution of Maine to Establish a Right to a Clean and Healthy Environment.
This legislation, also known as the Pine Tree Amendment, would enshrine the right to a clean and healthy environment for all Mainers in our state’s constitution. I strongly believe this right should be given the same legal weight as freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and the other constitutionally-protected rights of Mainers.
Regardless of background, core values, and political identity, Mainers’ connection with nature is unmistakable – this state is home to countless conservationists, farmers, foresters, lobstermen, hunters and more. We birdwatch, camp, fish, garden and engage in many other activities made possible by our state’s abundant natural resources.
I see the natural world as something beautiful and awe-inspiring, with the potential to connect and unify people around a common purpose. That is why I am supporting LD 928 and encourage you to do the same.