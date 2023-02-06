To the Editor:
First to mention, this opinion represents only my opinion and no department I work for.
The EMS system in Maine is on life support and dying. I have written about this before, as have some of my colleges. While fixing reimbursement for EMS will definitely help, it does no good if you have nobody to respond to the call.
The education system in EMS needs to be totally overhauled. We need to hold fast to our quality standards and screening procedures. People who are in public safety are a special group. They see more than any average person will ever see.
This is coupled with the sheer expense of education – about 14,000 to train a paramedic and up to two years of classroom and clinical. This does not include preceptorship, which can be another six months to a year before they are ready to practice on their own.
The method of how we deliver education should not be in the traditional college format. This is not a traditional job, so the education should not be traditional either.
Steps have been taken to make the job more attractive – fewer hours and adjusted pay for the fewer hours. That did help, but it created a hole for more people the system does not have. Most EMS folks work two or more jobs to make ends meet.
For the folks on Mount Desert Island, well, the EMS system is struggling, but we have some of the most professional, skilled providers anywhere. If you call for help, because of the work many have done to help stem this issue, an ambulance will be there to provide the highest level of care. But we are struggling.
This opinion is based on my 25 years as a paramedic and even longer as a Maine EMS instructor. I am proud to be part of the EMS system and have huge respect for all the folks I work with. I am humbled by the support the MDI EMS system has from outside medical professionals and the respect our system has. The residents of MDI should be proud knowing they will receive the best.
Sean Hall
Hulls Cove
